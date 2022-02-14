Watch: Mechanics make adjustable suspension using office chair cylinders

Adjustable suspension systems are complicated beasts.

There are all sorts of parts to play around with, such as valves and electronics etc. and because of the complexity, you'll often only find them in high-end performance or luxury vehicles.

But the mechanics at Garage 54 have an interesting take on them and have come up with a very peculiar solution.

They've dreamed up the idea of using office chair parts to create an adjustable suspension system in a beaten-up Lada 1500.

The team placed four office chair struts at the back of the car and welded them to the axle. And it works surprisingly well when the vehicle is stationary!

And, perhaps the best thing about all of this, is the car is lowered with the pull of a lever, just like an office chair.