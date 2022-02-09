Home / News / Watch: Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4 hand-crafted out of wood

By Maxene London • 09/02/2022
Wood Carving - Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² - Woodworking Art

Someone has painstakingly hand-crafted a scale model of a Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4.

Posted to YouTube by Woodworking Art, the video begins with the artist taking a massive slab of wood and forming the body shape of the vehicle. 

He then uses basic tools like a chisel to beautifully form the details and flares of the SUV. Details go as far as creating the engine bay of the G500 4×4. 

The entire cabin has also been hand-made, including a complete dashboard, seats with cross-stitching, and a steering wheel.

The scale model even features details like a Mercedes-Benz grille, license plates, roof racks, red brake calipers, and folding wing mirrors.

The artist is the same man responsible for the incredible fully-functional Rolls-Royce Boat Tail replica he made for his son. 

