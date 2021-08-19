Watch: Million-dollar Ferrari falls off the back of a truck

Supercar crashes often happen to low-mileage vehicles, not because of their age, but mostly because owners are hesitant to take them out of the garage.

Unfortunately for the owner of this Ferrari SF90 Stradale, it has already sustained some significant damage, even before touching down on the tarmac properly.

According to a Brazilian report, this yellow SF90 is owned by João Adibe Ramos, the CEO of a health care company by the name of Cimed Group.

From the video, it's obvious that the car had been reversed onto the tail-lift of the truck, and the operator was preparing to lower it down to the road. Unfortunately, the hydraulic lifts gave way before he could do so.

The Ferrari hits the tarmac with a sickening crunch, and the weight of the twin-turbo supercar is enough to break the steel platform.

Despite this impact, the Ferrari reportedly managed to escape relatively unharmed as it landed on its wheels, and then hit the bump stops. It's also noted that this car has since been spotted cruising around São Paulo.

This is probably the best-case scenario considering what could've happened here. Let's just hope that the truck driver is more careful next time he's dealing with a million-dollar Ferrari.