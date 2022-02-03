Watch: Million dollar Ferrari SF90 crashed during test drive

Supercars and wealthy entrepreneurs seem to go together like chips and dip, but unfortunately, money doesn't translate to driving skill in most cases.

Just recently, a perfect example of this emerged out of Ukraine, where an entrepreneur with a rather large Instagram following managed to crash a Ferrari worth more than $1 million during a test drive.

Click here to view all Ferrari listings on DRIVEN

The car in question is a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is not only the first plug-in hybrid to come from the iconic Italian brand, but is also the most powerful road car that it has ever produced.

Three electric motors and a twin-turbo V8 engine work in unison to make over 1000HP at all four wheels, and because of this, it is able to hit 100km/h in around 2.5 seconds.

Considering that it's an all-wheel drive supercar, this Ukrainian driver must have turned all the driving assistance systems off in order to get it to spin the rear wheels as it did.

Unsurprisingly, as soon as the rear steps out, the driver isn't able to contain all the power, and crashes into a rather high curb, which does significant damage to the front of the SF90.

Liquid can be seen spilling out from the front of the Ferrari, and it's clear that the front bumper and diffuser took a lot of damage. We'd be surprised to see a repair bill of anything less than six-figures here.