Watch: Million-dollar Jaguar classic destroyed during dramatic Goodwood run

Every year, Goodwood hill hosts one of the greatest motoring events on the international calendar, and fans come from far and wide to witness the world's coolest cars race up the rise.

This year, the victory went to Rob Bell in his McLaren 720S GT3X, with a run of 45.01, closely followed by Travis Pastrana in his Subaru WRX STI Gymkhana car.

While the majority of the field managed to make it up the hill without touching the hay bales, a couple of classic Jaguar drivers weren't so lucky, and caused some significant damage.

The most dramatic crash from the event occurred in a rare Jaguar XJR-12D Group C Le Mans race car, which was piloted by Justin Law, a driver with a lot of experience on this hillclimb.

As Law rounded the Flint Wall section, the rear end of the 750kW, V12-powered racer broke loose, and the Jaguar spun before colliding with the hay bales at high speed.

Thankfully, Law managed to make it out of the wreck without injury, but the same can't be said for the Jaguar. The impact destroyed most of the car's rear-end, and would've caused significant engine damage.

The other large spill involved a road-going Jaguar XJR-15, but the impact wasn't as severe, and only caused moderate damage to the car's front end.

Like the other Jaguar crash, the driver managed to make it out of the wreck without injury.