Watch: Mustang street race ends with disaster, but not as you'd expect

For years now, Mustang drivers have had a reputation for crashing at the most inopportune times, taking either surrounding cars, our surrounding crowds down with them.

Like most Mustang videos, this one that recently emerged out of America ends with one car facing the wrong way, and missing a few bits and bobs, but surprisingly — it's not the Mustang.

The dashcam footage starts by showing a Mustang lining up alongside a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for a rolling drag race on a public road. This is the first red flag.

As soon as the two American cars hit the gas, the Mustang manages to pull forward as the Corvette smokes the rear tyres. What happens next is what you'd expect from the Mustang, not a freedom-fuelled Corvette.

Instead of getting off the throttle, and letting the car settle before giving some more beans, the Corvette driver stays hard on the loud peddle, leading to the Corvette's rear end overtaking the front.

Miraculously, the Corvette slides between the two Mustangs, missing one by inches before destroying its suspension system by bouncing over the median curb.

Let's just hope that the Corvette driver learned a valuable lesson here, and no more innocent freedom-mobiles will be hurt by this negligence.