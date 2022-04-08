Watch: New Honda Civic Type R breaks track record at Suzuka

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is being released very soon, and in the lead-up, Honda is continuing to build up hype.

In the latest marketing stunt, the automaker announced that the upcoming hot hatch has broken the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka.

This also just so happens to bust the rumours that this car was going to have an electric rear axle.

The previous holder of the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka was the FK8 Civic Type R Limited Edition.

The new Type R lapped the 3.6-mile track in 2:23.120, beating the previous record of 2:23.993.

Yuya Goto, the chassis project leader, says "I believe Type R's only rival is Type R," which this record-breaking event proves.

The video Honda has released showcasing the new Type R in action, ends with the words: "Now, onto the world stage." Perhaps this means there's more to come from Honda in the coming weeks, with the car breaking more FWD track records.