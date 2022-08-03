Watch: New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is caught ripping around the Nürburgring

For decades, the Porsche 911 GT3 has been the benchmark for what a track day hero should be, and if the regular GT3 isn't enough, there's also the even more expensive GT3 RS to consider.

Following the release of the highly anticipated 992 GT3, Porsche is getting ready to pull the covers off the RS version, but like a lot of German cars, it has already been spotted testing at the 'ring.

In a video that was recently posted to the CarSpy Media YouTube channel, the new RS can be seen ripping around the iconic track, wearing more aero pieces than ever before.

Massive air intakes on the rear wheel arches, big hood-mounted vents, fins on the roof, and a large diffuser at the rear are just some of the over-the-top accessories that it gets.

That's all before we get to the elephant in the room, which is the enormous swan-neck wing that's sitting on the deck lid. Not only is it the biggest ever fitted to a 911, but it also features an active flap on it.

All this OTT goodness is matched with a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that not only revs to 9000rpm, but also produces around 370kW. It's coming out exclusively with a PDK transmission, meaning those wanting a manual option will have to settle for the regular GT3.

It's the most track-focused RS that has ever been, according to the brand in a press release:

“The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimized for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-liter, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at track days and club sport events. That's why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.”