Watch: NISMO launches online factory store in NZ

If you know motorsport, you should be familar with NISMO, as it's Nissan's motorsport arm that has been around for almost four decades now.

Just recently, it was announced that NISMO would be coming to New Zealand in the form of an online store where Kiwi customers could order parts straight from the factory.

Click here to watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN

The Omori Factory Online Shop is now active across the Oceania and Asia Pacific region, and currently stocks repair parts, factory production parts, and specialised made-to-order parts.

NISMO currently supplies parts for Nissan's GT-R, Skyline GT-R, Silvia, and Z models, but as you can imagine, these factory NISMO parts don't come cheap.

A perfect example is the LMGT4 wheel, which has gained somewhat of a cult following among Nissan enthusiasts. Currently, these are listed on the site starting from $900 per wheel, plus shipping to New Zealand.