Watch: Novitec makeover the Lamborghini Huracan STO

In 2020, Lamborghini made the Huracan STO, a race car built for the road. It's a track-focused, road-legal supercar that received lots of modifications to make it lighter, and more aerodynamic.

But Novitec has taken things to the next level with a new body kit, and a bunch of upgrades.

The made-over Huracan STO includes an extensive amount of carbon fibre, which accounts for 75 percent of the car's bodywork. It's been used to modify the appearance and make the car lighter, as well as add in new rocker panels, larger air intakes for brake cooling, enlarged engine intakes, and naked-carbon mirror covers.

New six-spoke wheels that Novitec designed with Vossen sit on a revised suspension, with the option for 14 selectable settings or lowering the cars height by up to 30mm.

There's also a high-performance exhaust system available which comes with or without actively controlled butterfly valves.

View Lamborghini listings on Driven

The tailpipes measure in at 111mm in diameter, and customers have the choice of either matte or gloss carbon. Novitec will even offer gold plating for thee exhaust tips. the exhaust system can also be verified, with the option of it being made from stainless steel or Inconel, and every Novitec exhaust system features 999 fine gold plating.

The interior hasn't been detailed, but the company says there'll be a wide range of leather and Alcantara options in various colours, and the cockpit can be customised to the customer's needs.

The only thing that hasn't been modified is the powertrain. The naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine will still produce 470kW and 417Nm of torque, which is still impressive for the supercar.