Watch: NZTA gives virtual look at upcoming Mt Messenger bypass

It's a project that's set to cost around $280 million and take 4.5 years, but unlike the Waikato Expressway, work on the Mt Messenger bypass on State Highway is yet to commence.

Construction for this project is set to start in 2022, but Waka Kotahi has given us the first look at what we can expect the finished product to look like via a virtual fly-over.

As the main route north out of New Plymouth, the SH3 sees a lot of traffic, so the bypass which includes a 230m long tunnel should not only cut driving times down, but make the trip significantly safer.

Alongside this tunnel, the bypass will include two bridges, of 125m and 30m legnth, flattening out the drive.

"The route will be lower and less steep than the existing road," Waka Kotahi said in a release.

"A substantial environmental restoration programme is also a key feature of the project."

This news comes just days after work on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway was restarted after level 3 lockdown came into effect south of Auckland.

In its final stages of work, it was revealed that more 700 signs still need to be installed before the project nears completion.