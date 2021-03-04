Watch: Off-road 'recovery' goes wrong in spectacular fashion

Due to the nature of off-road driving, there's a high chance that things are going to go wrong, so drivers have to be prepared for any situation, and carry the correct gear.

Just recently a video emerged out of America showing exactly what not to do when exploring the great outdoors and things go haywire.

According to a local report, the Toyota Tacoma truck was driving through the Cleghorn trails when it lost its brakes before tipping onto its roof at the top of a precarious ridge.

Despite the video being titled as a "recovery", the driver of the Dodge does little to save the poor Toyota, which is dragged on its roof back down the ridge over all types of terrain.

It's fair to say that if the initial rollover didn't total the truck, this embarrassing recovery effort would've certainly done the trick.

In the original video's comments, there are a couple of people that claim that they were there on the day, and absolutely no attempt was made to flip the truck back on its wheels before it was dragged.

It's hard to tell if the owner was even present during the recovery, as everyone just seems to be standing by and watching without saying anything. We're holding out hope that he was the one driving the Dodge...