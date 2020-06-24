Home / News / Watch: Officers under investigation after police car drag race goes viral

Watch: Officers under investigation after police car drag race goes viral

By Driven • 24/06/2020
A pair of police officers that wanted to settle their differences in true Vin Diesel style have been put under investigation after footage of them racing patrol cars emerged online.

The video that quickly went viral throughout online car communities shows the two Dodge Chargers in full police guise screeching tyres with their lights on as the crowd cheers them on. 

The deputies under investigation are from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, and were racing at the Yello Belly Drag Strip in Grand Prairie, Texas when the video was recorded. 

A spokesperson from the Sheriff's Office revealed that the race was unsanctioned by administrators, meaning that it went against police protocol.

Witnesses of the race were quick to jump the officers' defense, telling a local news station that it was a great bonding experience between the community and law enforcement. 

“In the eyes of the public, we saw it as a sign on positivity, based on [what] we have going on in this country,” one participant told the station. “We don’t think it’ll be right if they got in trouble.”

