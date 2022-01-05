Home / News / Watch: Old bus gets transformed into tiny home

Watch: Old bus gets transformed into tiny home

By Maxene London • 05/01/2022
Motor-home conversions are always fun to watch.

This one, built just last year, features an American couple who transformed an old school bus into a tiny home on wheels. 

What makes it even more special, is that they built it themselves, without any professional help. Though, one of the DIYers did say he had four years of experience working in a fabrication shop.

The motor-home makes great practical use of the minimal space, and the cabinets, sink, refrigerator, and ceiling lights are not downsized versions. 

The inside of the converted bus is super modern and fresh looking, with its wooden floors, wall, and ceilings, with  a divider in the middle that separates the bedroom and shower/toiler area from the living/kitchen area.

This conversion sure takes DIY to a whole new level.

