Watch: Opel launches in NZ! Zooming with DRIVEN EP109

11/11/2022
On Zooming with DRIVEN episode 109, Opel launches in New Zealand. David was at the launch, and gives us insight into the automaker's first NZ cars. 

It's Damien's first week on Zooming with Driven, and he chats about Formula One NFTs

Dean checks out Countdown's Brick toys, and takes us through more AA DRIVEN Car of the Year finalists. 

Remember, you can go in the draw to win $5000 for either petrol, thanks to AA SmartFuel/BP, or $5000 worth of EV charge credit, thanks to ChargeNet, just by voting for your favourite car in the Peoples Choice category

