Watch: Passengers lucky to be alive after crash that absolutely demolishes black Lotus Exige

The driver and passenger of a black Lotus Exige are lucky to be alive after an unbelievable crash that absolutely demolishes the car.

A video that was posted to Facebook by Le Hung Sammy, shows the Lotus sliding on the wet road, before catching air and smashing into a pole.

The caption on the video translates to "be careful on a rainy day, people in Yuan are safe and sound."

While it's unknown the extent of the injuries the crash caused, it's good to know that no fatalities were caused.