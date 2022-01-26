Home / News / Watch: Passengers lucky to be alive after crash that absolutely demolishes black Lotus Exige

Watch: Passengers lucky to be alive after crash that absolutely demolishes black Lotus Exige

26/01/2022
Video / Supplied

The driver and passenger of a black Lotus Exige are lucky to be alive after an unbelievable crash that absolutely demolishes the car. 

A video that was posted to Facebook by Le Hung Sammy, shows the Lotus sliding on the wet road, before catching air and smashing into a pole.

The caption on the video translates to "be careful on a rainy day, people in Yuan are safe and sound."

While it's unknown the extent of the injuries the crash caused, it's good to know that no fatalities were caused. 

26/01/2022

