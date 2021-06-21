Watch: Philippines customs crushes group of supercars worth over $1 million

While (for the most part) buyers have free reign of buying whatever vehicles they please in New Zealand, the same can't be said for other countries like The Philippines.

Over there, strict luxury car tariffs mean that high-end vehicles come with incredibly expensive tolls, making them out of reach for most, and creating a black market trade.

Just recently, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the President of The Philippines made an example from a group of illegally important vehicles by crushing them as part of a ‘public vehicular hanging’.

In total, 21 cars were crushed as a result of illegal importation, with the most notable being shown in a video. A McLaren 620 R took the starring role here, which is extra painful considering that just 350 were produced.

Alongside the ultra-rare McLaren, a Porsche 997 911, Lotus Exige, Bentley Flying Spur, Hyundai Genesis, Mercedes-Benz SLK all met their ends at the hands of a rusty digger in the video.

It's likely that this McLaren is the same one that was seized by the country's government in August last year, after the owner reportedly declared it as a Porsche Cayman to avoid paying the steep fees.

A lot of comments across the internet have pointed out the fact that selling the cars off for a profit overseas would make a lot more sense, but it looks like Duterte has a point to prove.

“I did this because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business,” Duterte said previously. “And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population.”