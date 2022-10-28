Home / News / Watch: Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 drive! Zooming with DRIVEN EP107

Watch: Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 drive! Zooming with DRIVEN EP107

28/10/2022
Watch: Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 drive! Zooming with DRIVEN EP107

On episode 107 of Zooming with DRIVEN, Dean drives a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

David chats about the Honda Civic Type R, Polestar 3, and Rolls Royce Spectre.

Dean talks about the record-breaking price that a Nissan Pulsar GTI-R Nismo sold for at auction and announces that AA DRIVEN Car of the Year is kicking off this weekend. 

Voting for People's choice is opening soon, so keep an eye out for it, and vote for your chance to win $5k of fuel, either petrol or EV charge credit. 

