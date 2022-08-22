Watch: Porsche 911 Shootout: GT3 vs Turbo S vs GT3 Touring

Last week, we featured our big dream drive, with three of Stuttgart’s finest traversing German autobahns, Austrian alpine roads and even crossing into northern Italy.

Over three days of amazing roads and cars, we looked at the love for the 911 GT3 and how it compared to the might of the Turbo S, and the more discrete styling of the Touring.

And this week we’ve put together our first-person drive of all three cars, to shed a little more sight and sound on the experience.

So plug in some headphones for the full experiences of Porsche’s flat-sixes being given a workover.

And when you’re ready for more, there’s always the GT3 RS that was released last week, with the full 9min walkthrough video.