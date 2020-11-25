Watch: Porsche breaks Guiness World Record with 42km Taycan drift

While electric cars are making a massive impact on the road around the world, their prominence in motorsport is still somewhat ambiguous with things like Formula E being significantly overshadowed by Formula 1.

When it comes to the world of drifting, electric vehicles are almost non-existent, except for that electric Camaro that was famously banned from competing in Formula D due to fire risk.

Click here to view all Porsche listings on DRIVEN

Porsche aren't out to change this entirely, but the German brand recently claimed a Guinness World Record in the Taycan for the longest drift ever completed by an electric vehicle.

Before you start asking questions about how the EV managed to recharge while sliding, Porsche didn't attempt to get anywhere near BMW's 373km petrol record, instead the Taycan drove sideways for 42km.

To make sure that the record was valid, official Guinness World Record judge Joanne Brent and European drifting champ and engineer Denise Ritzmann both supervised the attempt.

"You can see at a glance whether the front wheels are pointing in a different direction to the curve. As long as this is the case, the car is drifting," said Ritzmann.

Thanks to this record cropping up, it's a matter of time before Tesla attempts a similar thing to what BMW did with the M5 and creates a complicated on-the-fly charging system to smash the Taycan's attempt.