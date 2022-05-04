Watch: Porsche Carrera GT hits the Nurburgring for the first time

The Porsche Carrera GT is one of those limited-production models that often don't see the light of day, as buyers often put them away as an investment.

But this Carrera owner was keen to take his car out for a lap around the Nürburgring on a public drive day, and YouTuber Misha Charoudin captured the action.

There were only 1,270 Carrera GT examples built between 2003 and 2007, making the 5.7-litre V10 mid-engined vehicle a rare sight. The naturally aspirated engine sends 450kW of power to the rear wheels through a manual transmission.

It comes from the old-fashioned analog supercar era before dual-clutch transmissions and stability control systems became common practice.

This specific example was the 64th Carrera GT built, manufactured by Porsche in 2003. It features a beechwood gear knob that sits in the middle of the dash, which references the 1970s Porsche 917 Le Mans racers.

The owner has had this vehicle in his possession for the last 5 years, but this is the first time the car has ever been taken on track. And none other than the Nürburgring too. This particular circuit is considered one of the most challenging drives in the world, and was open to the public as a one-way toll road on the day the Porsche hit the track, meaning there were other vehicles to compete for speed with.

The driver in the video doesn't hit the track at full blast, which is wise for both a public track day and his first time taking it out. But nevertheless, it looks like he's having an absolute blast.