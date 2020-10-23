Watch: Porsche driver collects cyclist while performing illegal overtaking manoeuvre

No matter when you're driving around the world, double yellow lines mean the same thing, no one is allowed to cross them to pass another vehicle under any circumstances.

Unsurprisingly, two Porsche 911 drivers in Columbia decided that they were above this law because of their fast cars, and decided to overtake a car that was following behind a cyclist descending down a mountain pass.

It's hard to tell exactly what happened behind the cammer's car, as all you hear is tyres screeching and the Porsche making contact, but we're assuming that it lost traction at the rear wheels upon accelerating.

As well as crashing into the Hyundai while making the illegal manoeuvre, the 911 GT3 then spins into the cyclist who is thrown from his bike, and lands on the tarmac before coming to rest on the roadside.

Thankfully, the cyclist didn't suffer any serious injuries as a result of the collision, but reportedly walked away with a number of lacerations and bruises.

Photos of the aftermath show the Hyundai SUV with serious damage to its front end, as well as the damage to the front of the Porsche.

Another video posted to Twitter shows the same 911s making another incredibly dangerous overtaking manoeuvre earlier on, but it seems that they didn't have the patience to sit behind the cyclist.