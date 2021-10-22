Watch: Porsche goes Back to the Future with 1.21 gigawatt charging network

As far as brand collaborations go, Porsche and Back to the Future wasn't one that we saw coming, but when it comes to promoting the German brand's new charging network, it works perfectly.

A recent video released shows a Porsche Taycan Turbo S (driven by Mayor Goldie Wilson) come up alongside a DeLorean before the time machine hits 88mp/h and leaves flaming tyre tracks behind.

The video was released to celebrate Porsche's charging network gaining access to more than 1.21 gigawatts, which happens to be the same amount of energy required to power the time machine in the movie.

While it's hard to fathom how big this figure really is, it's enough to power a total of 1,042 charging stations. On top of this, Porsche vehicles also have access to 670 Electrify America stations and 372 Ionity stations in Europe.

Unlike the original DeLorean DMC-12 which would take around eleven seconds to hit 88mp/h, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S will do it in just a touch over three, meaning that it'd be a more fitting time machine in 2021.

Thanks to an 800-volt charging system, the Taycan can be charged to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes. It holds the record for the fastest EV trip across America, doing it in a time of 44:25:59.