Watch: Porsche's highly-anticipated 911 GT3 revealed in full

When it comes to Porsche 911 variants, you can't really go wrong with any of them, but the GT3 has always been at the top of the wishlist for those who really love driving.

Overnight, Porsche whipped the covers of the 992 GT3, and it looks like an incredible machine that possesses the performance to back it up - so what are we waiting for? Let's get into the nitty-gritty of it all.

Click here to view all Porsche 911 listings on DRIVEN

Starting at the business end of this 911, it's got a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that produces 374kW and 469Nm. It will also rev all the way to 9000rpm.

In standard form, all new GT3s will send power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, but for those that enjoy rowing their own gears, a six-speed manual is also available.

Performance-wise, the PDK-quipped models will do the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds before topping out at 317km/h. Manual-equipped cars will complete the same sprint in 3.9 seconds, and top out at 320km/h.

In a real-world application, this all makes for a GT3 that's significantly faster than the last generation. This 992 managed to lap the Nurburgring in 6:59.927, which is more than 13 seconds faster than the 991.2.

In terms of aesthetics, Porsche hasn't changed much, apart from adding an enormous wing at the back, and a vented bonnet. Alongside the front and rear diffusers, this GT3 produces 50 per cent more downforce than the last model. When switching the aero mode to 'Performance' (which isn't intended for public road use) downforce increases by another 150 per cent.

Despite this GT3 being larger than the last, Porsche has managed to keep weight to a minimum, meaning that this generation is no heavier. To do this, more lightweight materials were used in the body than ever before on a 911 GT3. Final figures are 1,418 kg for the manual-equipped GT3s, and 1,435 kg for those with the PDK.

On the inside, it looks exactly how you'd expect with a set of GT3 bucket seats being the main difference over a regular 992 models. It also gets a GT-specific Track Screen in the cluster.

Porsche New Zealand have confirmed that this new 911 GT3 will go on sale before the end of this year, and be priced from $337,000.