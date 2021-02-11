Watch: Porsche sets indoor land speed record with all-electric Taycan

If you are trying to build hype around something, nothing seems to work better in the automotive PR world than setting some sort of world record, and Porsche is on a hot streak with the electric Taycan.

Not only does the super-fast Turbo S have the Nurburgring for production EVs, but it also has the record for the longest EV drift, and now the German brand can add the indoor land speed record to that list.

To set the record, Porsche rented out the New Orleans Convention Center, which is one of the longest buildings in America, and put Georgia native and Porsche racing driver Leh Keen in the hot seat.

While it might seem like a pretty straightforward thing to do, the polished floors of the convention centre provide about as much traction as ice, so an all-wheel drive vehicle is a necessity.

Few cars on the market can send as much power to all four wheels in such a controller manner as the Taycan Turbo S, and this can be seen by the car's brutal acceleration despite the squealing tyres.

Another aspect of the record to consider is the fact that the car has to get up to speed, and then stop again within the confined space. And again, the Taycan's high-performance braking system makes easy work of the traction issue.

Setting the record at 165.1 km/h, the Taycan managed to blow the last record holder out of the water by over 20km/h. This was set by Suzuki GSX-R-powered Cross Kart back in 2013.

“I didn’t really appreciate the scale of the record attempt until my first exploratory run," said Keen after his record-setting attempt.

"The surface is so unpredictable, so slick, that you have to have complete trust in your car. It truly was like ice – and you’re accelerating flat out, facing a really hard wall at the end. Suddenly, even in a massive space like the one we had, it seems very small.”