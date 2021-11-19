Watch: President Joe Biden floors it in the new GMC Hummer EV

President Joe Biden has been seen driving a few new cars lately, just recently he was filmed driving the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightening at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

Now, he's been videoed flooring it in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV ute ate the launch of GM’s Factory Zero.

President Biden drives electric Hummer @GM: "Anybody want to jump in the back? On the roof? This sucker's something else." pic.twitter.com/3WbEwArRJW — CSPAN (@cspan) November 17, 2021

“This sucker’s something else,” Biden says in the video, before expressing his amazement at the EV’s Crabwalk mode. “This thing is three times as heavy as my Corvette and three times as fast. This is incredible.”

He also jokes "anybody want to jump in the back? On the roof?"

The President was touring the new GM facilities near Detroit to mark its grand opening.

GM’s Factory Zero launched following a $2.2 billion investment. It was formerly Detroit-Hamtramck, and the plant was renovated to produce EVs based on its Ultium Platform.

Apparently, GM actually saved a butt load of money by renovating an existing plant, rather than starting from scratch. The automakers say it could save as much as $20-$30 billion by renovating instead of building by the time all of its U.S. plants are converted to EV production.

While there, President Biden took the chance to promote the government’s new infrastructure bill, which he says could take America “off the sidelines” in the race for green-energy manufacturing.

“You know, up until now, China has been leading in this race, but that’s about to change,” he says. “Because of this law, next year, for the first time in 20 years – in which American infrastructure investment will be far [faster] than China’s – the first time in 20 years.”