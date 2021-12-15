Watch: President of Toyota waves hands out the window doing donuts in a Toyota Yaris

President of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, clearly has a genuine love for cars. He has quite a bit of racing experience under his belt, and has even competed at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Arguably, without his love for driving, cars like the AA Driven Car of the Year, the Toyota Yaris, wouldn't even exist, and Toyota wouldn't be as focused on motorsport as it is.

Just recently, Toyoda was involved in a promotional event in Tokyo, previewing its new WRC car. He also announced Toyota's plans for motorsport plans in 2022.

It was announced that Jari-Matti Latvala will be the team principal for Toyota’s WRC team. He jumped behind the wheel of the new GR Yaris Rally1 WRC car and performed some seriously impressive donuts in the all-wheel drive rally car.

It wasn't long until Toyoda joined in on the action, drifting a Yaris around a set of cones. At one point, Toyoda can be seen waving one of his hands out the window while doing donuts, which proved how much control he has over the car.

Akio Toyoda has been the president of Toyota since mid-2009. It's clear he has a love for cars, and he has served the company well. But he has come under fire recently for lobbying to delay the market’s transition to EVs, as he believes that hydrogen-powered cars should be the future.