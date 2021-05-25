Watch: Prince William tests the world's craziest electric off-roader

As the automotive world moves towards alternative power sources, so has the motorsport world, and electric power seems to be the flavour of the month both on and off the tarmac.

As a relatively new racing series, Extreme E blends high-speed dirt track racing with emissions-free motoring, and it looks like an incredibly adrenaline-filled ride.

Just recently, Prince William was invited to the Knockhill Racing Circuit to try out an electric off-roader alongside Catie Munnings, who races for the Andretti United team.

William's test was organised alongside the COP 26, which is an initiative where William and Kate are visiting innovative projects around Scotland which aim to decrease emissions.

“It was a great honor for Extreme E to host Prince William at Knockhill today,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO of Extrem E. “I think he really enjoyed his experience behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21, under the expert instruction of Catie. Perhaps a guest racing appearance in Extreme E beckons in the future!”

“I loved that. That’s my kind of racing,” said Prince William. “You know, tracks are tracks—tarmac—but this is just that bit of slidy-ness, that bit of grip. If I can come to a race I will. I’d love to see the races because that would be quite cool to see.”

Munnings, the Prince's driving instructor seemed to be impressed with William's skills around the circuit.

“Prince William grasped the basic skills quickly and seemed very at ease with driving electric vehicles, maybe my Andretti United team-mate Timmy [Hansen] should be feeling a little threatened!” said Munnings.

In the Extreme E series, all teams drive the same Odyssey 21 vehicle, which is a 400kW electric SUV capable of hitting 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Williams Advanced Engineering supplies the batteries for the series, which is the same outfit that supplies batteries for the Formula E series.