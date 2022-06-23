Home / News / Watch: Prodrive's rebuilt 22B is revealed! Zooming with DRIVEN EP93

Watch: Prodrive's rebuilt 22B is revealed! Zooming with DRIVEN EP93

23/06/2022
Watch: Prodrive's rebuilt 22B is revealed! Zooming with DRIVEN EP93

In this week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, the team discuss their favourite Hondas.

Andrew chats about Prodrive's $884k Subaru Impreza 22B restomod, and surprise surprise, gives us another BMW update as the M3 Touring is revealed in full.

Dean previews the Goodwood Festival of Speed which is happening this weekend. 

The team talk about the new mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette, which was taken for a spin at Hampton Downs, along with the Porsche Taycan GTS.

David had a go in the brand new Tesla Model Y RWD, which is finally available in New Zealand.

Read more on these topics and more, in this week's sustainable luxury edition of DRIVEN.

23/06/2022

