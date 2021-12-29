Watch: pure-electric Ford Mustang E-Mach GT can't keep up with a diesel Skoda Superb

If you've driven on an Autobahn, you'll know that the hardest-driven machines on these unrestricted roads are not performance sedans or supercars, but humble family vehicles. Mainstream hatchbacks and wagons race up and down Autobahns every day, not for entertainment or annoying social media posts but simply to get from A to B as quickly as possible, be it for family commitments or business.

Mainstream European cars in particular are designed for this kind of driving. They are set up to reach maximum velocity and stay there for kilometre after kilometre, with remarkably little effort.

If you're familiar with the latest generation of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), you'll also know that while fast standing starts are a favourite party trick thanks to instant torque, over longer distances and at higher speeds most still can't match a conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) for sustained performance.

YouTube vehicle testing channel AutotopNL recently got a reality check when trying out the fastest, most powerful version of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E GT (the Performance Edition) BEV on a European Autobahn. After running some performance figures on a rather wet and cold day, it took to an unrestricted section of road in the 358kW/860Nm super-SUV.

As the Mach-E approaches 200km/h you see a Skoda Superb Scout appear in the Ford's rearvision mirror, then roll past into the distance - possibly on its way to a school play or to deliver some stationery.

At that stage there's nothing left in the Mustang, which has already hit its top speed, and the driver backs off.

The Superb eases off into the distance, presumably at its quoted top speed of 214km/h. It might have stayed there all day.