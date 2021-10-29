Home / News / Watch: QLD man charged over attempt to steal motorcycles using front-end loader

Watch: QLD man charged over attempt to steal motorcycles using front-end loader

By Maxene London • 29/10/2021
A man has been charged by Queensland Police over an attempt to steal motorcycles using a front-end loader.

The video shows a man driving into a motorcycle store with the front-end loader, and taking two motorcycles. A chase then takes place by Queensland Police, in which the man damages several fences and property.

The man drives the front-end loader onto the train tracks and through suburban streets, before the 41-year-old is found hiding in long grass at a nearby creek and is arrested at the scene.

The video catches the action from security footage, police dash cameras, and body-worn cameras. It shows the moment the front-end loader breaks into the store and the ensuing chase.

