Watch: Rapper writes off $400K Ferrari after colliding with bus

When you get behind the wheel of a supercar, you might notice that the side and rear visibility is almost non-existent thanks to the low-slung nature of the car.

While this might be the case, it's no excuse for plowing into the side of a bright red double-decker bus in London, like a rapper by the name of 'Swarmz' reportedly did.

According to a local report, the incident occurred near London's Trafalgar Square, and everyone managed to escape without injury. Unfortunately for the Ferrari 488 GTB, it's a different story.

Speed may not have been a factor here, but it certainly helped destroy the front end of the Ferrari, which was reportedly written off. Despite the engine avoiding damage as it sits behind the driver, the front suspension was left a wreck.

While it's unconfirmed that 'Swarmz' was actually behind the wheel at the time of the collision, social media posts from the site put him at fault. He only added insult to injury when he posted a story later that day saying: “F*****g hell man, never crashed a Ferrari bruv.”

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police simply said: “Police were called at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday May 24 to reports of a damage-only collision on Northumberland Avenue, Westminster.”