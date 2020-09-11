Watch: Rented Audi R8 split in half after colliding with 13 parked cars

Jeremy Clarkson once said that the fastest car in the world is a rental car with full cover, as no matter how fast you go, you aren't worried about any damage that could be caused.

One Paris resident took this mantra a little too far last weekend when they ended up destroying a rented Audi R8 Spyder after it was used for a wedding procession.

Rodéo de voiture à Nanterre cette nuit . De lourds dégâts . pic.twitter.com/zhWdmBRyDL — Mason⭐️⭐️ (@Mason2901) September 6, 2020

According to a local report, the German supercar smashed into a grand total of 13 cars before coming to rest in the residential street. As well as splitting the car in half, the collision was brutal enough to eject the V10 engine.

The report states that the shirtless man who filmed the video said something along the lines of "we folded it, but it's ok". While it still isn't clear as to who was driving, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident, but the same can't be said for the 14 cars that were involved.

A resident in the area stated that they heard loud engine noises prior to the crash, and added that multiple people were driving the R8 before it was destroyed. Police confirmed this by saying: "the car passed from hand to hand. We need to identify the driver."

Unsurprisingly, almost every single car owner affected by the collision has filed a complaint against the driver of the Audi, so here's hoping someone is brought to justice.