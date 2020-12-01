Watch: Rented Ferrari destroyed after driver loses control on motorway onramp

Two Chicago residents are lucky to be alive after the Ferrari 458 Italia that they rented smashed into a concrete barrier while they were getting on the motorway.

Incredible footage shows the Italian supercar speeding around the corner before the rear end of the 458 steps out, sending them into wall at a serious pace.

1000 north LSD. Ferrari failed to make curve at Oak Street rolled over. Occupants with minor injuries. Vehicle rented for the weekend. Please observe posted speed limits! pic.twitter.com/pKJaFMW8A9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 28, 2020

According to a local report, the incident occurred at around 1AM in the morning, meaning that the motorway was mostly empty. Despite rolling the car after hitting the wall, the two occupants managed to walk away with minor injuries.

Given the dry conditions, it's obvious that speed was the offending factor in this incident that left the $300,000 Ferrari a mangled wreck. From images of the aftermath, it's clear that it will need some serious work.

The Ferrari 458 Italia is powered by a mid-mounted 4.5-litre V8 engine that makes 419kW, and is sent to the rear wheels. This high power figure combined with the car's weight distribution means that it takes a lot of concentration when driving fast — especially around corners.

Just last year, a similar crash occurred in Auckland's Victoria Park tunnel, where the driver of a 458 Italia that was out on a test drive managed to lose control and crash into a wall.

Thankfully no one was hurt in this crash, but the Ferrari sustained some pretty serious damage, and the listing was removed from the seller's website.