Watch: Rimac's $2 million electric hypercar destroyed in the name of safety

Like every other car that enters production, high-end performance cars have to pass an extremely strict set of safety tests, which means that manufacturers have to fork out megabucks to destroy prototypes.

While exotic brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini keep safety testing video under wraps, only releasing the official ratings, electric startup Rimac has decided to let the world see just how the $2 million C_Two faired.

Ever since Richard Hammond famously crashed a C_One on Top Gear, Rimac has taken safety very seriously, releasing footage from every single safety test that is conducted upon its EVs.

Back in 2019, Rimac had bold plans to build more than 30 prototypes for crash testing, costing upwards of $2 million a pop. Unsurprisingly, this has turned into 13, with just nine being used for crash tests.

While we've already had a look at how the carbon fibre-clad C_Two performed in a regular crash test, the Croatian company recently posted a video showing how it faired when completing 40 percent offset frontal collisions.

The fascinating video shows how the crashes can be simulated in a computer programme, but to achieve a validated rating, real-world tests have to be completed.