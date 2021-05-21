Watch: Runaway wheel sends Toyota RAV4 skyward

While they might not be very common, runaway truck wheels can cause serious damage to other vehicles, due to the speed and weight that they carry.

Usually, these accidents occur when the wheel gets over the median barrier and hits a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, but this video is an example of how bad things can go in the same lane.

Posted to YouTube, this eight-second clip shows why motorists should attempt to avoid runaway wheels at all costs, even if it seems like it should just bounce off the front of the vehicle.

Unfortunately for the driver of this Toyota RAV4, the wheel first hits the front axle, before making contact with the rear, and sending the SUV skyward into a double spin.

The Toyota then lands back on all-four wheels, but its a bit worse for wear after rolling over its roof.

According to another post about the incident, the driver managed to get out of the vehicle herself, but was complaining of neck pains - and we don't blame her.

It's a miracle that this other driver was filming the whole incident, as explaining this one to insurance without video evidence would be an interesting experience.