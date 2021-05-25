Watch: Sam Wallace takes on Mark Sainsbury at Jaguar's SVO day

While we might not be overly competitive types here at DRIVEN, as soon as we get to a track, that mantra goes out the window, and we're all each other's rival.

Recently, Jaguar held a Special Vehicles Operations day at Hampton Downs, showcasing everything high-performance that the brand has to offer, and our resident larrikin Sam Wallace was let loose with a camera.

(While Sam might have managed to beat Mark in the Smart Cones activity, take a look at who is topping the leaderboard above them both.)

Unfortunately for Mark Sainsbury, he ended up being in the same group as Sam, and became his rival for the day.

From Jaguar's very own 'Smart Cone' driving challenge, to the slalom in an F-Pace, and off-roading in the new Defender 90, Jaguar Land Rover New Zealand put on an incredible day.

Keep a lookout for DRIVEN's full report on the day, where we will report back about driving Jaguar's new F-Pace SVR.