Watch: Scott Speed takes on America's most dangerous road

Scott Speed takes on America's most twisted road: The Dragon.

Cutting through the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina's state line, this could be one of America's most dangerous roads stretching across 18km with 318 curves.

There are no intersecting roads or drives to interfere with this stretch of road, making it perfect for this kind of action. This scenic drive attracts motorcyclists and sports car drivers from around the county.

Red Bull shut the road down so that American race car driver Scott Speed, in a fully prepared Subaru rally car, could tackle it head first.

He managed to do so in just 4 minutes and 14 seconds.