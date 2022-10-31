Home / News / Watch: Scott Speed takes on America's most dangerous road

Watch: Scott Speed takes on America's most dangerous road

By Maxene London • 31/10/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Most Dangerous Road? Scott Speed VS THE DRAGON / Red Bull Rally

Scott Speed takes on America's most twisted road: The Dragon.

Cutting through the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina's state line, this could be one of America's most dangerous roads stretching across 18km with 318 curves.

There are no intersecting roads or drives to interfere with this stretch of road, making it perfect for this kind of action. This scenic drive attracts motorcyclists and sports car drivers from around the county.

Red Bull shut the road down so that American race car driver Scott Speed, in a fully prepared Subaru rally car, could tackle it head first. 

He managed to do so in just 4 minutes and 14 seconds. 

By Maxene London • 31/10/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GX 2.8D/4WD/6AT Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GX 2.8D/4WD/6AT
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GX 2.8D/4WD/6AT

$49,990

Suzuki SX4 1.5G 4WD Suzuki SX4 1.5G 4WD
Suzuki SX4 1.5G 4WD

$8,990

Toyota Aqua CROSSOVER GLAM Toyota Aqua CROSSOVER GLAM
Toyota Aqua CROSSOVER GLAM

$24,495

Toyota Prius S LED EDITION Toyota Prius S LED EDITION
Toyota Prius S LED EDITION

$11,495

We Recommend