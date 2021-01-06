Watch: Singer has built the world's wildest Safari Porsche 911

While Porsche's humble 911 might have a reputation for tearing up tarmac around race tracks these days, long before the German brand entered one into an on-track race, it was gravel-bashing at rally stages around the world.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past couple of decades, you'll probably be aware of the iconic fleet of Porsche 959s that wore the Rothmans livery and competed in the Paris to Dakar rally.

Built as a somewhat homage to this car, Singer's latest release combines the ideology and styling of the 959 with the technology of a modern rally to create possibly the coolest air-cooled 911 of all time.

While it is based on a classic air-cooled 911, the end result shares almost nothing with this original car, as just about every body panel is made from carbon fibre, and the interior has been stripped-out.

In the rear sits a twin-turbo 3.6-litre flat-six engine that's good for around 335kW. This power is sent to all our wheels through a five-speed sequential transmission (to keep things authentic).

While Singer has slapped its badges across the 911, they received a lot of help from British Porsche rallying experts Tuthill Porsche, who helped with specialised aspects such as the dual-damper suspension system.

According to Top Gear, the customer that commissioned this build has also ordered a track-going 911 "designed for high-speed, high-grip tarmac events," so they're getting the best of both worlds really.