Watch: Singer's insane new ACS 911 annihilates every surface

When it comes to tuned Porsches, RUF used to rule the roost with its crazy turbocharged 911s, but in modern times, that title is firmly in the hold of the California-based Singer Vehicle Design.

Making a name for themselves by building restomod 911s, Singer's latest project saw the brand team up with renowned Porsche rally builders Tuthill to build the craziest off-road Porsche of all time.

Built around a 964 shell, the All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS) is, without a doubt, the wildest off-road Porsche that we're seen since Porsche stopped building the iconic 959.

Just recently, the American brand released a video of Richard Tuthill suiting up and thrashing the heck out of the air-cooled over a variety of rally surfaces including a gravel road and on a beach.

Watching the ACS barrel through the stage while flinging rocks, spitting flames and catching air is quite the spectacle. We can't wait to see a production model fling itself around a real-world rally stage.

"The objective for us in every client collaboration is a thrilling, engaging, beautifully executed machine, that is meant to be driven and to give pleasure to its owner," Singer said in a statement. "We wanted to encapsulate the elements that make up the All-terrain Competition Study and to illustrate the capabilities it unlocks. The best way to do that is to show it being driven, hard, so we made a film."