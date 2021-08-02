Watch: Snorkel-equipped Range Rover survives underwater excursion

Wading is something that any off-road vehicle has had to endure, and in modern times, SUVs like Land Rover's new Defender have gotten pretty good at it, which is capable of up to 90cm.

While 90cm is impressive, a recent video out of America shows a classic Range Rover submerging itself completely in a small lake, before driving out of the other side without a much as a splutter.

In the video posted to Instagram, the old SUV looks to be fitted with a serious snorkel, one that extends to around double the height of the SUV, to supply the engine with air once submerged.

Despite the shoddy look, this system seems to work impeccably, with the driver needing to come up for air before the Range Rover shows any sign of struggle.

While the snorkel is the only visible modification, we can imagine that it's undergone some pretty serious work under the bonnet, where everything would have had to be water-proofed for the crossing.

We recently saw a YouTuber attempt to modify a Hummer H1 for this very purpose, but unfortunately, his attempts have come up short. To his credit, his crossings involve a far deeper lake.