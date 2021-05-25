Watch: South Africa's cheapest car races a cyclist in the world's weirdest drag race

As far as zero-emissions motoring goes, it's almost impossible to get any cleaner than a humble bicycle, but they can't go as far as a car, and they aren't as fast. Or are they?

A motoring publication over in South Africa recently put the country's cheapest car (technically quadricycle) up against a man on a bike, and the results are rather entertaining.

With a 216cc engine in the back, the Bajaj Qute lives up to its 'cute' name, but it's by no means a speed demon. Its 8kW engine will only send the Qute to a top speed of 70km/h.

In the other corner is an accomplished cyclist, who is reportedly capable of kicking out 1.2kW, and is riding a bike that looks more expensive than the quadricycle.

To weigh things in the cyclist's favour, the Qute is loaded up to max capacity with four occupants for the first race, and the little engine isn't enough to overpower the cyclist.

Once half this weight is taken out, it becomes more of a level playing field, and the cyclist loses his advantage. Who takes out the win here? You're going to have to watch the video to find out.