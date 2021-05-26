Watch: Special Edition Ford Ranger Raptor heads to Wild West, but not NZ

As one of the most exciting vehicles in Ford's line-up, the Ranger Raptor needs no introduction, but the blue oval decided to gives it's Special Edition a very flashy trailer.

Revealed as the Ranger Raptor Special Edition, the model is to be built in limited numbers, features visual upgrades inside and out, but will be bound exclusively for Europe.

Click here to view all Ford Ranger Raptor listings on DRIVEN

On the outside, this Special Edition Raptor benefits from twin matte black racing strips with red contrast lines. It also gets red tow hooks in the front bumper, and a matte finish on the front and rear bumpers.

On the inside, it gets leather seats with red contrast stiching. This same contrast stitching can be also found across the steering wheel, door cards, and instrument panel.

Power is still coming from the same 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine that makes 157kW and 500Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission shared with the Mustang sends power to the wheels.

You'll notice that the Raptor stars alongside other special Rangers in the Spaghetti Western trailer, but it doesn't look like New Zealand will be getting any of these, either.

“The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pickup truck even more distinctive and desirable”, said the Ford Performance manager, Stefan Muenzinger. “Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s style and off-road capability.”