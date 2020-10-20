Watch: SSC Tuatara sets world speed record with crazy 532km/h run

As with most speed records, the production car speed record is one that has been broken numerous times since first set back in 1894, and we're happy to report that the 500km/h barrier has been broken.

Not just any old car broke this record either, it was claimed by the SSC Tuatara, which is an American-built supercar that is (ironically) named after a famous New Zealand native reptile that rarely moves.

Last week, it was reported that the Tuatara had made an attempt at the production car speed record, but the brand wouldn't confirm nor deny these claims.

Just a few hours ago, Top Gear revealed that the SSC had in fact smashed the record that was previously held by the Koenigsegg Agera RS, and managed an average speed of 508km/h between two runs.

You might remember the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ taking a swipe at the record earlier this year, unfortunately the French brand only managed one run, so it wasn't taken down as an official record.

Driven by British racing driver Oliver Webb, the Tuatara managed 484km/h on its initial run before stepping it up to a massive 532km/h on his way back again.

“There was definitely more in there,” Webb said to Top Gear. “And with better conditions, I know we could have gone faster, as I approached 331 mph, the Tuatara climbed almost 20mph within the last five seconds. The car wasn’t running out of steam yet. The crosswinds are all that prevented us from realising the car’s limit.”

The Tuatara is powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 that pumps out a hefty 1300kW to the rear wheels — which is more than enough power to eclipse the 500km/h mark.

“It’s been ten years since we held this record with our first car, the Ultimate Aero, and the Tuatara is leagues ahead. Its performance reflects the dedication and focus with which we pursued this achievement,” said Jerod Shelby, CEO of SSC. “We came pretty close to meeting the theoretical numbers, which is astonishing to do in a real world setting on a public road.”