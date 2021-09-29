Watch: Stock Rivian R1T tackles Moab's 'Hell's Gate' with ease

Moab is one of America's most popular off-roading spots, and the Hell's Gate climb within it has become somewhat of a benchmark to demonstrate both driver and vehicle ability.

Just recently, Rivian's new R1T electric truck was taken up Hell's Gate in stock standard form, to demonstrate just how capable it is in the rough stuff.

Uploaded to YouTube, the four-minute-long video shows the Rivian silently creeping up the incredibly slippery rock formation with little trouble, with the only sound coming from the tyres.

Like most Hell's Gate attempts, the truck is guided by a spotter throughout the climb, with a walkie talkie directing the driver to the best line.

Thanks to the R1T's impressive 34º approach, 25.7º breakover, and 29.3º departure angles, the electric truck manages to complete the climb without getting snagged.

In the most hardcore off-road mode, the R1T boasts 14.9-inches of ground clearance, meaning that it has little trouble scampering over large rocks and such.

At one point, the R1T can be seen up on three wheels, but the low-mounted batteries make for a low centre of gravity, meaning that rollovers will be less common.

While this isn't the first electric vehicle to scale Hell's Gate (that title belongs to a dirt bike) it is the first four-wheeled EV to do it, beating things like Ford's new F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Cybertruck to the punch.