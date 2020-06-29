Watch: Stolen Bentley crashed through dealership doors in dramatic footage

As security in cars continues to improve, car thieves have had to become more brazen in their tactics. And here's the latest example from Holland, Michigan.

The town is reportedly battling a spate of car thefts from dealerships, which news outlet Fox 17 claims are connected cases. Two recent cases include a four-car theft from Elhart Hyundai (where a Hyundai Pallisade, Genesis G70, Chevrolet Impala, and Ford Fusion were taken), and a break-in at used car dealership European Autohaus.

Read more: We put Bentley's new W12 Continental to the test

The latter is seen here, and resulted in the theft of a Bentley Continental GT. Ironically in the course of subsequent pursuits the police were able to recover the Ford Fusion from the previous heist, as it was ditched while being used as a getaway vehicle. But, they were unable to recover the Bentley or catch the thieves.

The Bentley theft, as you can tell in the footage, didn't necessarily go all to plan. The big British grand tourer fits snugly through the front glass doors, after having nudged them a few times to get them open. Then, sadly for the Bentley, the thieves clipped the frame of the door resulting in more bodywork damage and buckets of shattered glass.

It's been reported that 36 cars have been stolen from dealerships in Michigan's Grand Rapids area over just the last two weeks, with many of those vehicles being used in subsequent thefts.