Watch: Street racing Audi RS3 burns to a crisp after catching fire at 260km/h

Hearing that street racing is an extremely dangerous hobby isn't news to anyone, but a video that recently emerged out of America shows the extent of this risk.

Posted by 1320 Video, a YouTube channel known for street racing content, the clip starts out like every other video, with a bunch of highly modified performance cars racing on a Texan highway.

The feature of this video (for more reasons than one) is an Audi RS3 that has been tuned to around 850kW, which is enough to take down six-figure supercars such as a McLaren 720S.

Fast forward to the four-minute mark, when the Audi attempts another run against the McLaren, and while it manages to walk the 720S for a second time, the passenger quickly notices some smoke coming from the engine.

The situation escalates drastically when the driver notices that the Audi no longer has any brakes, and the car is still coasting at around 200km/h. Unfortunately, the parachute on the back was still pinned, meaning it couldn't be deployed.

As the smoke gets thicker, the car is still travelling at triple-digit speeds, with no real way to slow down. Flinstone-style foot braking is attempted, but does nothing to slow the rolling blaze down.

After three long minutes, the car finally comes to a stop on a gentle rise, and the occupants are able to escape. Literally seconds after they get out, flames explode from beneath the bonnet, engulfing the cabin.

A few days afterwards, it was discovered that a disconnected brake line was to blame, and as soon as fluid hit the red-hot brake caliper, the fire started. This explains the lack of brakes, and how quickly the fire engulfed the car once it had stopped.