Watch: Students build electric car that hits 100km/h in 1.5 seconds

While electric cars may not resonate with petrolheads due to the 'lack of emotion', there's no denying the fact that internal combustion engines will never be able to compete performance-wise.

This instant torque that's delivered by an electric motor has not only been a selling point for Tesla and its 'Ludicrous' mode in the Model S, but it's a concept that has led to some extremely fast race cars.

One example is this F1-inspired contraption that was built by students from ETH Zurich tech school and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland.

First emerging back in 2016, the video has since gone viral again, and the performance of this little EV looks astounding.

Like most high-performance EVs, it features four electric motors mounted at each hub, and makes use of a carbon fibre frame. Peak power isn't astounding at 148kW, but it reportedly makes 1630Nm of torque which is incredibly impressive.

Pair this with a vehicle that only weighs 168kg, and you're left with a power to weight ratio that's two times better than a Bugatti Veyron, and a race car that's 50% quicker than an F1 car.

In performance testing, the car managed to hit 100km/h in just 1.51 seconds, and took less than 30 metres to do so. No electric car has managed to beat this record since.