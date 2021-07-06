Watch: Subaru Impreza mounts Kia during dramatic collision

A driver running late for work has paid the ultimate price for making a hasty split-second decision to turn into a busy lane of traffic.

The driver of a silver Subaru Impreza was captured on Wednesday morning ploughing into the side of a car before partially mounting another.

Video captured by the first car struck by the Subaru showed that it had failed to pause and give way to traffic moments before the dramatic event.

The first car sounded its horn but it was too late to avoid being hit, with the Subaru slamming into its side before rebounding into a Kia.

The Subaru was sent up the front of the driver’s side of the Kia, leaving a huge dent and a misaligned wheel.

The driver of the Subaru, who was dressed in a high visibility vest, was shown getting out of the car after the crash and walking towards the Kia.

Close to 200,000 people viewed the chilling footage after it was shared to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page with title “Rally pedigree” on Saturday.

More than 700 people commented, slamming the thoughtless act of the Subaru driver who they suspected would have been left with a hefty stack of bills following the incident.

“That's gonna hurt his wallet! I swear some people drive with their eyes closed,” one person wrote.

“Hope he has insurance! Two cars to repair. Three including his,” another said.

Others joked that the driver of the car with the dashcam should have seen the Subaru because of its driver’s outfit.

“Cam driver’s fault. Should have seen the hi-vis vest on the Subie driver and gave way,” one wrote.

“That shouldn’t have happened, old mate was wearing hi-vis,” another said.

- News.com.au