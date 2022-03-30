Watch: Super satisfying $22 Million McLaren F1 gets dry ice blasted

The owner of a McLaren F1 recently had the car detailed, and it makes for a super satisfying watch.

Grand Prix Concours detailer, Tim McNair, uses a process called dry ice blasting to clean and detail the underside of supercars.

There's something truly mesmerising about watching a car get blasted with dry ice. The dirt is cleaned away in an instant. It gives you that same satisfactory feeling of watching a water blasting job on a grimey deck.

McNair uses a system that shoots tiny CO2 pellets under pressure onto areas of dirt. McNair says it's a “non-invasive” method, and that it works well for the more delicate areas of a car.

For the majority of this video, McNair demonstrates how one of the wheel wells of the McLaren gets cleaned using the dry ice blaster. He then moves onto the brake rotor and brake disc before finishing the job with some towels and other tools to detail and clean all of the other parts.

He then moves to the inside of the car, noting the importance of not spraying cleaners directly onto switches, buttons, and dials but rather spraying a microfiber towel and then use that for cleaning.

The particular F1 that's being clean looks like it may be chassis #014, which was listed up for sale by RM Sotheby’s back in 2018 with a $22 million asking price. While it's not certain what price the car ended up selling for, it's sure to be an exorbitant amount.